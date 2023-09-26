Phil Jamieson has announced a massive run of solo shows next year.

The Grinspoon vocalist will perform 19 shows around the East Coast through January and February (see full dates below), bringing a stripped-back acoustic set to fans. The tour is in support of Jamieson’s latest solo album, Somebody Else, released last year to positive reviews.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 29th at 10am AEST via the musician’s official website.

Jamieson’s upcoming solo adventure will follow his sold-out run with Grinspoon in 2023, and fans can expect the unexpected at the shows.

“The setlist will have rearranged songs for this particular format,” he explains. “After the exploration that Grinspoon have done on Easy and New Detention, I may play some deep cuts of those records. I’m also looking forward to road-testing some new material that I have been working on for my sophomore solo joint.”

Jamieson’s reimagined arrangements have been specifically designed for the intimate venues confirmed for the tour, including Milton Theatre, a venue which is mentioned in the title track of his solo album.

“There are venues here I have never played, there are venues here that I love. It’ll be summer in Australia, and I am playing brand new music as well as stuff from 25 years ago. I love being solo. It’s a challenging space but also super rewarding,” he adds.

Phil Jamieson 2024 Solo Tour

Tickets available via philjamieson.com.au

Thursday, January 11th

Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra, QLD

Friday, January 12th

Bribe Island Hotel, Bribe Island, QLD

Saturday, January 13th

Felons Barrel Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, January 14th

Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba, QLD

Thursday, January 18th

Black Duck Brewery, Port Macquarie, NSW

Friday, January 19th

New Brighton Hotel, Manly, NSW

Saturday, January 20th

Huxley’s, Caringbah, NSW

Sunday, January 21st

Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach, NSW

Thursday, January 25th

King Street Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, January 27th

La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW

Sunday, January 28th

Milton Theatre, Milton, NSW

Wednesday, January 31st

Tanswell’s Hotel, Beechworth, VIC

Thursday, February 1st

The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine, VIC

Friday, February 2nd

The Espy, St Kilda, VIC

Saturday, February 3rd

Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC

Sunday, February 4th

Haba, Rye, VIC

Thursday, February 8th

Pelly Bar, Frankston, VIC

Friday, February 9th

Sound System Studios, Sunbury, VIC

Sunday, February 11th

Longley Hotel, Longley, TAS