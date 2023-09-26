Phil Jamieson has announced a massive run of solo shows next year.
The Grinspoon vocalist will perform 19 shows around the East Coast through January and February (see full dates below), bringing a stripped-back acoustic set to fans. The tour is in support of Jamieson’s latest solo album, Somebody Else, released last year to positive reviews.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 29th at 10am AEST via the musician’s official website.
Jamieson’s upcoming solo adventure will follow his sold-out run with Grinspoon in 2023, and fans can expect the unexpected at the shows.
“The setlist will have rearranged songs for this particular format,” he explains. “After the exploration that Grinspoon have done on Easy and New Detention, I may play some deep cuts of those records. I’m also looking forward to road-testing some new material that I have been working on for my sophomore solo joint.”
Jamieson’s reimagined arrangements have been specifically designed for the intimate venues confirmed for the tour, including Milton Theatre, a venue which is mentioned in the title track of his solo album.
“There are venues here I have never played, there are venues here that I love. It’ll be summer in Australia, and I am playing brand new music as well as stuff from 25 years ago. I love being solo. It’s a challenging space but also super rewarding,” he adds.
Phil Jamieson 2024 Solo Tour
Tickets available via philjamieson.com.au
Thursday, January 11th
Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra, QLD
Friday, January 12th
Bribe Island Hotel, Bribe Island, QLD
Saturday, January 13th
Felons Barrel Hall, Brisbane, QLD
Sunday, January 14th
Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba, QLD
Thursday, January 18th
Black Duck Brewery, Port Macquarie, NSW
Friday, January 19th
New Brighton Hotel, Manly, NSW
Saturday, January 20th
Huxley’s, Caringbah, NSW
Sunday, January 21st
Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach, NSW
Thursday, January 25th
King Street Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW
Saturday, January 27th
La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW
Sunday, January 28th
Milton Theatre, Milton, NSW
Wednesday, January 31st
Tanswell’s Hotel, Beechworth, VIC
Thursday, February 1st
The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine, VIC
Friday, February 2nd
The Espy, St Kilda, VIC
Saturday, February 3rd
Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC
Sunday, February 4th
Haba, Rye, VIC
Thursday, February 8th
Pelly Bar, Frankston, VIC
Friday, February 9th
Sound System Studios, Sunbury, VIC
Sunday, February 11th
Longley Hotel, Longley, TAS