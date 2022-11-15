Acclaimed singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has announced two headline shows in Australia.

In addition to her appearance at next year’s Laneway Festival, the indie rock artist will also perform at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion and Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena in February (see full details below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, November 18th at 10am local time. The pre-sale begins the day before on Thursday, November 17th at 10am local time (sign up for access here).

Bridgers last released an album in 2020 with Punisher, but it was a record that cemented her reputation as one of the most formidable songwriters of her generation.

Punisher appeared on many critics’ best albums of the year lists in 2020, and it also earned Bridgers three nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Punisher charted well globally, including reaching number 12 on the ARIA Albums Chart and number six on the U.K. Albums Chart.

Bridgers joins the likes of Finneas and Girl in Red in announcing Laneway sideshows. Next year will also see her join Paramore, Haim and many more in supporting Taylor Swift on her mammoth The Eras Tour (which has already caused the Ticketmaster website to crash).

Bridgers leads the official Laneway Festival lineup alongside the likes of Haim, Joji, The Beths, and Fontaines D.C.. Laneway tickets are on sale now via the official website. The 2023 edition of the iconic Trans-Tasman festival will be the first one since 2020.

Phoebe Bridgers 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Handsome Tours and triple j

Pre-sale tickets on sale Thursday, November 17th (10am local time)

General public tickets on sale Friday, November 18th (10am local time)

Full ticket information available via Ticketek

Monday, February 6th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, February 8th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC