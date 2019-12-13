Merry Christmas to one and all, apparently it is time to cry beneath the Christmas tree with this sombre trio pairing of Phoebe Bridgers, Matt Berninger of The National, and Fiona Apple.

All I want for Christmas is new Fiona Apple music, and it looks like the good Lord has heard my prayers, blessing us with a brand new song from the prolific artist as she joins the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Matt Berninger to cover Simon & Garfunkel. A true holiday miracle.

The trio have come together to tackle the Simon & Garfunkel track ‘7 O’Clock News / Silent Night’, and true to form for each of these artists, it is a melodic and simply perfect rendition of a Christmas classic.

Bridgers stays true to the ’60s original by fusing the seasonal classic ‘Silent Night’ with a newscast reading — though she gives it a slightly modern twist. The newscast notably features headlines from the last 12 months, including references to the Trump Administration.

The rendition sees Bridgers’ two guest contributors splitting their talents. Apple lends a hand on ‘Silent Night’, while Berninger takes on the duties of a news anchor. It really is something to behold.

“Happy Holidays to everyone whose family has been literally or figuratively torn apart by Donald Trump,” Bridgers said in a statement. “And to my racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, hypocritical family members, fuck you. Thanks, Fiona, Matt, Simon and Garfunkel.”

Hear the all-star cover below, which was produced by Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska, and Bridgers. All profits from the track will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Bridgers is no stranger to collaborations with Matt Berninger, as just this year she also collaborated with The National frontman on his solo track “Walking on a String”.

This song also comes in as Fiona Apple’s second collab of the year, with a joint with King Princess being the first.

Check out the track below.