Considering a lot of fans get weepy singing Taylor Swift anthems, it’s not all that surprising that Phoebe Bridgers got “teary” recording her part on Red (Taylor’s Version).

Swift’s second re-recorded album comes out this Friday, November 12th, and features star guests such as Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton, and Bridgers.

In an interview with Billboard, Bridgers revealed that she got a bit emotional while performing on the song ‘Nothing New’. “It’s just been a dream,” she said. “I just am so excited to have people take it at face value the day that it comes out, because I got teary recording it. I just couldn’t be more excited.”

‘Nothing New’ was one of the songs that were written around the time of Red‘s creation but didn’t actually make the final cut. Swift has been re-recording her first six albums in order to gain rights to master recordings of her catalogue. Red (Taylor’s Version) follows the first re-recording, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), released earlier this year.

And Bridgers also shared her admiration for what Swift is doing with her re-recording project. “It’s really inspiring for me and a lot of musicians,” she said. “I think a lot of people make a couple of records (and are) like, ‘Oh wow, I hit the top, I’m great now,’ and the fact that she just has always wanted more from the world — like, “No, no, no, f— you, I’m going to make it again, I’m going to make it better, and it’s going to belong to me’ — is the coolest.”