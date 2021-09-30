Taylor Swift has revealed that she will drop the re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red, one week sooner than expected.

In a Tweet, Taylor announced that Red (Taylor’s Version) will arrive on November 12th. “Got some news that I think you’re gonna like – My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th !” she wrote on Twitter. “Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album.”

Red (Taylor’s Version) marks the second re-record album from her series of six. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) arrived back in April, and claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

The reworked version of Red will include 30 songs, featuring nine bonus tracks with collaborations with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, and Chris Stapleton.

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person,” Swift wrote upon announcing Red (Taylor’s Version). “It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end.

“Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators.

“And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”

