Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Phoebe Go has released her much-anticipated debut album Marmalade.

A figure in the music industry since she was just 15 years old, Phoebe has used her decade of experience to mould her powerful debut album, which contends with losing comfort and the process of finding it again.

“It’s all pretty raw,” she says about her album. “Working on these songs was an outlet that helped me move forward, which is the whole point I guess. Sometimes it meant recording the songs that I never wanted anyone to hear. I’m really proud and I’m really happy.”

Marmalade contains singles “Something You Were Trying”, “7 Up”, “Leave”, “Stupid”, and focus track “Good Fight”, and the latter might be the most honest song Phoebe’s ever penned.

“‘Good Fight’ is about seeing the end of something when you really don’t want to,” Phoebe shares. “It’s like clinging onto a dream and trying to hold the stars in place. This song kinda feels like a montage to me. The idea started with some chords that my friend Chris sent me in a text. I wrote most of it in bed that night.”

Phoebe has more to say about the making of Marmalade.

“I wasn’t gunning for control over the songs or the outcome and I wasn’t aiming to perfect it. Life threw some stuff my way. It’s a moment in time. The process was about honesty and fun and healing, in and out of the studio. I wanted the songs to be vulnerable and brave at the same time. I guess my desire to make this album was always bigger than my fear of it.”

Listen to Marmalade, including “Good Fight”, below.

Following its release, Phoebe is going on a run of headline shows in Australia next month. Backed by her full band, she’ll perform intimate shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane 9see full dates below). SHe’s also set to join Teenage Dads on their Australian tour in August and September.

Phoebe Go’s Marmalade is out now via AWAL.

Phoebe Go 2024 Australian Headline Tour Dates

June 6th

Northcote Social Club, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets here

June 20th

Phoenix Central Park, Sydney, NSW

Tickets here

June 22nd

SILO, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets here