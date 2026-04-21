Photographer Jamie Nelson is pressing ahead toward a judicial ruling after rejecting a settlement offer in her US federal dispute with Amy Taylor.

A representative for Taylor confirmed to Rolling Stone AU/NZ that her side also declined an offer from Nelson during the court-ordered mediation process.

The case, currently before the US District Court for the Central District of California, centres on claims by Taylor alleging the unauthorised use of her likeness in connection with Nelson’s photography, namely selling pictures commissioned for a Vogue Portugal shoot as “fine art prints” online.

Nelson has denied those allegations and filed counterclaims for willful copyright infringement against Taylor and related parties, seeking statutory damages under federal law.

Nelson filed dispositive motions challenging the legal sufficiency of Taylor’s claims, with the court indicating it will grant her motion for judgment on the pleadings.

In a separate ruling, the court also denied Taylor’s motion for default against Jamie Nelson Studios, and rejected the photographer’s restraining order against Taylor back in March.

The dispute touches on broader tensions between photographers and public figures over image ownership and usage, which is an increasingly contested space as editorial, commercial, and social media boundaries continue to blur.

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“While I remain open to reasonable resolution, this case raises broader questions about how photographers’ rights are treated when creative work intersects with public figures,” Nelson said in a statement. “I am prepared to proceed and seek clarity from the Court.”

A hearing is scheduled for April 27th, when the court is expected to issue further rulings.