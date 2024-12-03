Fresh off the heels of supporting James Blunt on his sold-out Australian arena tour, Melbourne indie folk favourites Pierce Brothers are gearing up for a monumental 2025.

The duo, known for their electric live performances and heartfelt songwriting, will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their seminal EP The Night Tree with an expansive Australian headline tour, as well as releasing the EP on vinyl for the first time.

Kicking off on January 24th in San Remo, Victoria, The Night Tree 10th Anniversary Tour will see Jack and Patrick Pierce traverse the country, bringing their heartfelt harmonies and dynamic energy to fans nationwide. With stops in Port Fairy, Torquay, Belgrave, Margaret River, Canberra, Sydney, Newcastle, Adelaide, and Melbourne, the brothers are set to reconnect with old fans as well as new.

They will also grace the stages of major festivals, including the Waterfront Festival in Frankston, Riverboats Music Festival in Echuca, and the iconic Byron Bay Bluesfest, which will hold its final edition in 2025.

First released in 2014, The Night Tree helped catapult the Pierce Brothers from Melbourne street buskers to international sensations. The eight-track EP, featuring tracks like “Genevieve”, “Golden Times”, and “White Whale”, became a fan favourite, showcasing the duo’s knack for charming lyricism, infectious melodies, and their signature harmonies.

Upon its release, The Night Tree climbed to No. 7 on the Alt iTunes chart and No. 33 on the overall iTunes chart, solidifying the brothers’ place in the indie-folk scene.

“This was an EP that really put us on the map, both in Europe and Australia,” Jack shares. “We never released it on vinyl, so it’ll be great to finally have it the way we always wanted it.”

Love Pierce Brothers? Get the latest Pierce Brothers news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The release will include a live B-side recorded at the brothers’ own Wattle Studios, as well as a bonus studio track.

“We re-recorded an old crowd favourite, ‘Flying Home’, and added it as a bonus track,” Jack says. “This is because we always felt like we never really nailed it in those old recordings, so we wanted to get a nicer version out there.”

Over the past decade, Pierce Brothers have built a reputation as one of Australia’s most beloved live acts. They’ve headlined sold-out shows around the globe, racked up over 40 million streams, and supported the likes of Tash Sultana, Tones and I, Ben Harper, and The Cat Empire.

Their discography includes ARIA-charting EPs Into The Dirt and The Records Were Ours, top 15 album Atlas Shoulders, and their 2024 release Everything Is Bigger Than Me, which received rave reviews.

This year has been a momentous one for Pierce Brothers, who kicked off 2024 with their largest European tour to date, with most shows selling out, followed by a mammoth Australian tour in support of Everything Is Bigger Than Me, which was the first album the pair self-recorded, and self-produced (alongside Phil Threlfall) in their own studio. Along with the recent area tour with James Blunt, the pair also released new single “Run Around The Lake” via their own record label, Woolstore Music.

With some dates still to be announced, The Night Tree 10th Anniversary Tour will be the only chance for fans to pick up a copy of the new vinyl – and may be their last opportunity to see Pierce Brothers live for a while. “This will be really fun tour throughout the summer, before taking a good deal of time off,” Jack says. “We’ve been going hard for a while now, so I think it’s almost time!”

Pierce Brothers The Night Tree 10th Anniversary Tour

Tickets available from www.piercebrothers.com



Sunday, 5th January – Longley International Hotel, Longley TAS

Friday, 24th January – Westernport Hotel, San Remo VIC

Saturday, 25th January – Oak & Anchor Hotel, Port Fairy VIC

Friday, 31st January – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC

Saturday, 1st February – Volta, Ballarat VIC

Friday, 7th February – Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

Saturday, 8th February – Waterfront Festival, Frankston VIC (Free Show)

Sunday, 9th February – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC

Saturday, 15th February – Riverboats Music Festival, Echuca VIC (Main Stage)

Sunday, 16th February – Riverboats Music Festival, Echuca VIC (Paddle Boat)

Friday, 21st February – The River, Margaret River WA

Saturday, 22nd February – Rockin’ the Ravo, Ravenswood WA

Sunday, 23rd February – Indi Bar, Scarborough WA

Saturday, 1st March – Live in the Glen, Glengarry VIC

Thursday, 3rd April – UC Hub, Canberra ACT

Friday, 4th April – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 5th April – King Street Warehouse, Newcastle NSW

Friday, 11th April – Jive, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 12th April – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 17th April – Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW

Friday, 18 April – Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW