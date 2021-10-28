As Victoria recovers from 267 cumulative days of lockdown, the Pierce Brothers have announced a celebration like no other.

After almost two years of restrictions, seated shows, and venue caps, dynamic folk rock duo Pierce Brothers have announced three days of full capacity shows in Victoria next month.

Fresh from the release of their live set from Chapel Off Chapel, the boys will be the first live act back at the famous Corner Hotel on Thursday, November 25th.

They will top off the weekend with shows at Sooki Lounge in Belgrave and Westernport Hotel in San Remo.

“It’s been a hard 18 months for everyone and we finally seem to be on the other side of it,” the band said.

“It’s with great pleasure we can announce we’ll be playing three major shows to launch our return to the stage at three of Melbourne’s best venues at FULL CAPACITY!”

The guys teased the news on Instagram on Wednesday, outside their new studio:

“First rehearsal in three months,” the post read.

“Getting high time that you legends in Melbourne see some live music?”

Jack and Pat themselves are ready for some rambunctious fun.

“After the release earlier this year of our sophomore album Into The Great Unknown and last week’s digital release of our live set at Chapel Off Chapel we’re getting set to absolutely raise the roof and celebrate our new freedoms together,” they said.

“These shows are going to sell out fast so tell your friends and we’ll see you there! We cannot wait to dance with you all!”

Watch Pierce Brothers ‘Live at Chapel Off Chapel’:

The duo were scheduled to perform at Queensland’s Airlie Beach Festival of Music next weekend, until border restrictions forced lineup changes.

Hopefully, the return of full capacity shows will mean less of this face…

…and more of the Pierce Brothers gracing stages around the country.

The twin brothers have also been announced for the Ocean Sounds Festival in January, alongside The Teskey Brothers and Steph Strings.

Steph Strings will also open the Corner Hotel and Sooki Lounge shows, while Steve Cousins is set to support at the Westernport show.

After two years of restrictions, tickets are likely to sell out fast for this small run of shows.

Pierce Brothers

First Shows Back at Full Capacity (VIC)

Thursday, November 25th

Corner Hotel, Richmond w/ Steph Strings

Tickets on sale now

Friday, November 26th

Sooki Lounge, Belgrave w/Steph Strings

Tickets on sale now

Saturday, November 27th

Westernport Hotel, San Remo w/Steve Cousins

Tickets on sale now