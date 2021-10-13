The Pierce Brothers have announced a special new filmed and recorded live set from Chapel Off Chapel.

The special livestream event, titled ‘Live at the Chapel Off Chapel’, will take place this Sunday, October 17th, at 6pm, with all the action available on the band’s official Facebook and YouTube.

The band first teased the event yesterday, posting a picture tagged at Chapel Off Chapel with the caption, “It’s a glorious day in Melbourne and we’ve got something exciting to finally announce tomorrow!!!”

The wonderful and intimate Prahran venue played host to the brothers earlier in the year, when they recorded the set between lockdowns.

The livestream will feature singles from their recently released sophomore album Into The Great Unknown, which received strong reviews. The duo were joined by a full audience, keys, and string section for the very first time live.

Check out ‘one’ by Pierce Brothers:

Love Pierce Brothers? Get the latest Pierce Brothers news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Playing with a live string section has always been a dream of ours,” Jack from the band said. “All this time off between shows was so difficult for us, and having the opportunity to play to a seated audience in such a beautiful setting, AND to have it filmed was awesome!

We can’t wait to get back on the road in 2022! We’re planning on hitting up everywhere we’ve missed for the last two years, and we have a whole list of new tunes ready to go!”

So while you wait for Pierce Brothers to arrive in a place near you with their new tracks, catch ‘Live at the Chapel Off Chapel’ on Sunday, October 17th, at 6pm on Facebook and YouTube.

They’ll also be dropping singles and teasers throughout this week in the buildup to Sunday so watch this space.

For more on this topic, follow the Pierce Brothers Observer.

Check out ‘brother’ by Pierce Brothers: