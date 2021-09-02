Melbourne folk duo Pierce Brothers are part of a star-studded one-off Isol-Aid special in support of #actionforafghanistan.

Alongside the likes of Lime Cordiale, Georgia Maq, Didirri, and Jess Locke, they will play the special livestream event to raise funds for the people of Afghanistan.

Australian Musicians for Afghanistan takes place tonight, September 2nd, from 3pm via Instagram. Over eight hours, a stellar collection of Aussie musicians will do their bit to raise as much money as possible.

The event is presented by Isol-Aid, working alongside Didirri, Greg Carey, and Michael Ridgeway (Grow Yourself Up). All artists will perform sets lasting for 20 minutes each on their own Instagram accounts between 3pm and 11pm. You can see the full star-studded line up for the event below.

“We love that our festival is free to watch, but we do ask online attendees to help support the artists if you can,” Isol-Aid state on their website. “100% of whatever you donate will go directly to the Isol-Aid artists and their teams.

As you know, the loss of touring and live performance income has caused financial strain and even strife for many in our music community. Throwing in even what you’d normally pay for a beer or two at the show will make a huge difference to these acts. And we’ll be eternally grateful, too!”

All money raised will be going to the Mahboba’s Promise Afghan Relief Fund. Mahboba’s Promise has been operating in Afghanistan for 25 years and provide emergency food, shelter, water, and medical essentials to those in need, as well as helping in the relocation of vulnerable Afghan people to safer regions. Donations to Mahboba’s Promise Afghan Relief Fund can be made here.

Head to the Isol-Aid official website or the individual Instagram handles of the participating artists to watch the livestreams, which has already begun. If you want to catch the Pierce Brothers (@piercebrothersmusic), they will be livestreaming their set at 6pm.

Other highlights of the event include Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq (@goldsoundz_), who will be playing at 5:40pm, Melbourne’s enchanting singer-songwriter Maple Glider (@mapleglider) performing at 6:40pm, cult songwriter Liz Stringer (@lizstringeraus) at 7:40pm, and pop rock icons Lime Cordiale (@limecordiale) at 8:40pm.

Check out ‘Flying Home’ (Tram Sessions) by Pierce Brothers: