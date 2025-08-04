Pierce The Veil have fans on high alert, teasing what looks to be a long-awaited Australian tour announcement tomorrow.

The San Diego post-hardcore favourites shared a cryptic video this morning, hinting their ‘I Can’t Hear You World Tour’ will soon hit Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. Adding to the buzz, Wall of Sound reported billboards popping up in Brisbane and Perth, pointing to an official announcement dropping on August 5th.

View this post on Instagram

Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena added to the speculation, tagging the band in a social media post that has all but confirmed they’ll be hitting the venue in the near future.

View this post on Instagram

The band are riding high following the deluxe edition release of their 2023 album The Jaws of Life, which debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and hit No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Since then, they’ve been on a massive 46-date global trek with the ‘I Can’t Hear You World Tour’, treating fans to a setlist that spans their entire discography.

“We’re thrilled to announce the I CAN’T HEAR YOU WORLD TOUR. Nearly two decades in the making, this tour is a monument to everything we’ve built with our fans,” the band said. “These shows will honour our roots, spanning all five albums and the music that brought us here. We’re bringing to life the songs you’ve been waiting to hear in some of the most iconic venues in the world, including Madison Square Garden, The Forum, Red Rocks, and Wembley Arena. This will be our largest, loudest, and most unforgettable tour yet.”

With Good Things Festival ramping up teaser posts about their 2025 lineup, there has been speculation Pierce The Veil might appear on the bill. However, the band’s current tour itinerary suggests otherwise, with South American headline shows booked on December 5th (Bogotá, Colombia) and December 7th (Lima, Peru) directly clashing with Good Things Festival’s announced dates.

That said, there’s an intriguing gap in Pierce The Veil’s calendar between their October 30th show in Palm Beach, Florida, and November 28th in Mexico City. If an Australian headline run is on the cards, this could be the window where it happens.

PTV haven’t toured Australia since their co-headline tour with Beartooth in 2023.

All signs are pointing to a full-scale Australian arena tour announcement tomorrow, August 5th.