American singer Pink has opened up about a wild stunt, involving drones and a magic carpet, that she was banned from doing for safety reasons.

During a chat this morning on Fitzy & Wippa, the singer said that she wanted to perform on a magic carpet during a show but was worried that hackers would hijack the drones and be in control of where they go.

“I try to figure out what I can do and live. We had one idea of me being on like a magic carpet and then flown by drones, but then they wouldn’t let me do it because they can hack into it and take me,” she told the hosts.

Fitzy joked, “Aladdin gone bad”.

Pink agreed, “Yeah, so we can’t do that, I can’t get shot out of a cannon. Yeah, we try to think big.”

Pink added that she tries to stay keep fit and healthy so that she can perform stunts at shows but said that she can feel herself getting older.

“Everything hurts, but I do stay strong. But I hear you, I can fly around in the air for two hours and then put me on the ground and I’ll trip over the guitar pedals and die, that’s how it works. You don’t throw your back out playing volleyball you throw your back out reaching for a book,” she said.

Yesterday, Pink announced extra dates for her 2024 Summer Carnival Australian tour following a huge demand for tickets from her fans. She will now perform an extra show in each Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Pink ‘Summer Carnival’ 2024 tour dates

Tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Friday, February 9th, 2024

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, February 10th, 2024

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, February 13th, 2024

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, February 16th, 2024

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, February 17th, 2024

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, February 20th, 2024

Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, February 23, 2024

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, February 24th, 2024

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, South Australia

Friday, March 1st, 2024

Optus Stadium, Perth