Not many albums endure in greatness and popularity very long – most not even for the length of a press cycle – but not many albums are The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd.

Released on March 1st, 1973, today marks the 50th anniversary of the zeitgeist-capturing record, a stunning combination of exquisite prog rock and sublime psychedelia.

“After Half a Century, ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ Still Reverberates,” the New York Times declared this week, and it’s true that, upon revisiting, Pink Floyd’s masterpiece still resonates for a reason; we could wait another 50 years to hear an album as blessed with skilled musicianship and fitting concept.

Sadly, with Pink Floyd’s members spending their waning years arguing over everything, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there’s simply no chance that they’ll reunite to perform The Dark Side of the Moon in full.

That’s where the Australian Rock Collective, or ARC, comes in: the Aussie supergroup are going to play one of the ’70s biggest albums in full around the country in a few months.

Beginning in Bendigo on Thursday, June 22nd, ARC – made up of Darren Middleton (Powderfinger), Mark Wilson (Jet), Davey Lane (You Am I) and Kram (Spiderbait) – will forego their alternative rock backgrounds for a blissed-out psychedelic jaunt around the rest of Australia, culminating with a Perth show on Sunday, July 9th (see full dates below).

It follows the supergroup’s previously successful tours of Neil Young’s Harvest and The Beatles’ Let It Be and Abbey Road.

ARC The Dark Side of the Moon 2023 Tour