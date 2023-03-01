Not many albums endure in greatness and popularity very long – most not even for the length of a press cycle – but not many albums are The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd.

Released on March 1st, 1973, today marks the 50th anniversary of the zeitgeist-capturing record, a stunning combination of exquisite prog rock and sublime psychedelia.

Sadly, with Pink Floyd’s members spending their waning years arguing over everything, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there’s simply no chance that they’ll reunite to perform The Dark Side of the Moon in full.

That’s where the Australian Rock Collective, or ARC, comes in: the Aussie supergroup are going to play one of the ’70s biggest albums in full around the country in a few months.

Beginning in Bendigo on Thursday, June 22nd, ARC – made up of  Darren Middleton (Powderfinger), Mark Wilson (Jet), Davey Lane (You Am I) and Kram (Spiderbait) – will forego their alternative rock backgrounds for a blissed-out psychedelic jaunt around the rest of Australia, culminating with a Perth show on Sunday, July 9th (see full dates below).

It follows the supergroup’s previously successful tours of Neil Young’s Harvest and The Beatles’ Let It Be and Abbey Road.

ARC The Dark Side of the Moon 2023 Tour

Tickets available now via livenation.com.au

THURSDAY 22 JUNE
ULUMBARRA THEATRE, BENDIGO

SATURDAY 24 JUNE
PALAIS THEATRE, MELBOURNE

SUNDAY 25 JUNE
LLEWELLYN HALL, CANBERRA

TUESDAY 27 JUNE
ALBURY ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

WEDNESDAY 28 JUNE
HINDLEY STREET MUSIC HALL, ADELAIDE

FRIDAY 30 JUNE
ANITA’S THEATRE, WOLLONGONG

SATURDAY 1 JULY
STATE THEATRE, SYDNEY

SUNDAY 2 JULY
CIVIC THEATRE, NEWCASTLE

WEDNESDAY 5 JULY
QPAC CONCERT HALL, BRISBANE

THURSDAY 6 JULY
KING’S THEATRE, CALOUNDRA

FRIDAY 7 JULY
TWIN TOWNS, TWEED HEADS

SUNDAY 9 JULY
PERTH CONCERT HALL

