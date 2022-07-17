In a statement that’s sure to stoke huge debate, Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters has claimed that he’s “far, far, far more important” than artists like The Weeknd and Drake.

Waters was reacting to a relative lack of press coverage for his tour in the home country of the two stars, Canada, with no local Toronto newspaper journalist going to his performances in the city.

“What I’d like to know, what I’d like you to ponder on, and maybe ask your readers, is if they have any theories as to why that may be?” Waters questioned in the Globe and Mail interview.

When the interviewer suggested that The Weeknd’s concert, which took place at the same time in Toronto, was the “biggest in town that night”, Waters was having none of it.

“I have no idea what or who The Weeknd is, because I don’t listen to much music. People have told me he’s a big act. Well, good luck to him. I’ve got nothing against him. Would it not have been possible to review his show one night and my show another night?”

He continued: “I’m not trying to make a personal attack. I’m just saying it seemed odd. And, by the way, with all due respect to the Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got. There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives.”

Waters also detailed what fans could expect from one of his concerts these days, saying they aren’t “just a sing-along party” of classic songs. “I don’t go to those kinds of shows, because I don’t like them. The old bands go out and trundle through their hits year after year after year. …The audiences are all 100 years old. … My audiences aren’t,” he added.

