Let’s hope fifth time’s the charm for Roger Waters as the Pink Floyd singer just got hitched for the fifth time at the ripe old age of 78.

Roger Waters married Kamilah Chavis, his former chauffeur, at his estate in Bridgehampton, New York, as per Newsweek. He seemed very pleased on social media, sharing pictures on Twitter and Instagram from the big day. “I’m so happy, finally a keeper,” he captioned the posts.

It’s the culmination of a low-key romance, with Waters and Chavis preferring to keep their life together private. The musician did discuss his relationship with Chavis in a 2018 interview with Argentine news website Infobae.

“Yes, I have Kamilah,” he said. “We are not married, but we have been together for a couple of years. And I am happy. I actually met her at one of my concerts a couple of years ago. She worked in transportation. She was driving the car that was taking me.”

Waters continued: “I was in one place for two weeks and there were many transfers between the hotel and the stadium. My bodyguard sat in the front with her and they talked, while I stayed in the back. I don’t know, something about her attracted me.”

He also revealed in that interview how he made his first move on Chavis. “One day I said, ‘Excuse me,’ and she turned around. ‘Did someone ever tell you that you have beautiful cheekbones?’ I saw a little reaction, and that was the beginning.”

Until Chavis, Waters hasn’t had the best run of luck in the romance department. His first marriage to childhood sweetheart only lasted from 1969 until they divorced in 1975.

His second marriage lasted a lot longer, with Waters being hitched to Lady Carolyne Christie from 1976 until 1992. They had two children together, Harry and India.

In the very same year as that second divorce, Waters found himself walking down the aisle again, marrying Priscilla Phillips. This marriage ended in 2001, although the pair had a son together, Jack.

Three years later, he proposed to filmmaker Laurie Durning. They didn’t actually exchange their vows until 2012 and their marriage then broke down in 2015.

