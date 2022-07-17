After previewing a clip from his upcoming HBO series The Idol at his New Jersey show, The Weeknd has now officially dropped the trailer.

The first look at The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO series The Idol is finally here. After previewing footage from the show at his New Jersey concert over the weekend, the singer-songwriter has now released an official trailer for the highly anticipated series.

Described as a story coming straight from the ‘sick and twisted minds’ of Abel (The Weekend – real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) and Sam Levinson (creator of Euphoria), the series follows a sex, drugs, and alcohol-filled extravaganza in the luxurious mansions of Hollywood.

The Weeknd plays an LA self-help guru, who ensnares a rising pop-star (played by Lily Rose Depp) leading her and many others into a mire of of debauchery and danger.

The high-profile show also stars Troye Sivan, Steve Zissis, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga, and Anne Heche. Fans also spotted BLACKPINK’s Jennie in the trailer, confirming that she is, in fact, making her Hollywood acting debut.

This glimpse of the show has not come after its ups and downs. Back in April, HBO announced that they would be making changes the cast and crew so the creative vision could ‘evolve’.

“The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” HBO told Rolling Stone in a statement.

“The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.” they’d added.

The Weeknd also told Rolling Stone in 2020 that he was working on a screenplay, which reportedly later became The Idol. “I just want to be a filmmaker,” he said at the time. “I want to make great cinema.”

“This is my first time even opening up to anything, because I had to spend the last decade invested in this project, the Weeknd. It really does consume me, so I’ve learned to step away from it a little bit, to miss it a little bit.” he added.

Check out the trailer for The Idol by Sam Levinson and The Weeknd: