Self-proclaimed “polarising individual” P!nk has claimed her childhood idol Madonna “doesn’t like” her.

Speaking with Howard Stern on Wednesday, P!nk – real name Alecia Moore – said the beef started on the set of morning talk show Regis and Kelly in 2003.

“It’s just such a silly story,” she told Stern. “I fucking love Madonna, and I love her no matter what. I still love her no matter what. She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was, like, fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna when in actuality she invited me into her dressing room.”

P!nk joked about the situation when she spoke with host Regis Philbin – and that’s where things got awkward.

“And so I just said a joke when Regis brought me out and said, ‘I heard you were just falling over yourself backstage. How does it feel?’ I’m like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me’,” she explained. “It didn’t work out. It didn’t work out for us.”

“Madonna took the joke personally,” Stern interjected, before joking that Madonna was secretly in the studio ready to fight the singer.

P!nk’s admission came just days after she told another outlet Madonna had originally wanted her to be a part of that now-infamous kiss with Britney Spears at the MTV Video Music Awards just three months before that awkward encounter.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I think we all were [invited],” she told KTU 103.5 earlier this week. “I think Madonna wanted to kiss all of us. I was in Costa Rica at the time, having all kinds of fun with my boyfriend, Carey Hart.

“Gwen Stefani was also invited, I remember. It was a bunch of us.”

P!nk has also responded after fans accused her of “shading” Christina Aguilera last week.

P!nk had shared a BuzzFeed article ranking her music videos to social media, and admitted 2001’s Lady Marmalade was her “least favorite” music video to shoot and “wasn’t very fun to make,” because of “some personalities” on set, adding that “Kim and Mya were nice”.

Y’all are nuts

Xtina had shit to do with who was on that song.If you don’t know by now- I’m not “shading” someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened.

I’m zero percent interested in your fucking drama.

If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling https://t.co/f9RLuotptf — P!nk (@Pink) February 19, 2023

“Y’all are nuts,” she tweeted in direct response to a fan who questioned her comments. “Xtina had shit to do with who was on that song.If you don’t know by now- I’m not “shading” someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I’m zero percent interested in your fucking drama. If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling…

“And by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and shit.”