Paramatta get ready, as Paramatta Nights is coming up quick with two weekends filled to the brim with local, interstate, and international acts.

Happening across the latter half of March, New South Wales has proudly brought back it’s Paramatta Nights festival, and the line-up is a mile long with over 120 acts, including talent from across Australia and the globe.

As one stage features the ever-energetic Pist Idiots with their two albums and charisma in tow, another will showcase ARIA-nominated soul-rhythm explosion Emma Donovan and The Putbacks with their penchant for captivating the audience, and yet another will present Jamaican reggae maestro Sister Nancy known to the world as the first female dancehall DJ with a commanding voice, and so much more set to hit the multiple stages set up around the city.

Beginning on the 18th of March, the heart of Paramatta will be bustling with a mix of live performances across five outdoor stages, exploring every genre under the sun, and it’s entirely free to attend.

Check out Paramatta Nights:

Check out Paramatta Nights:

The first weekend across the 18th through 20th of March will see a brilliant combination of artists hitting the stage such as Sister Nancy, BLESSED, A. GIRL, Jaecy, Shantan Wantan Ichiban, Inner West Reggae Disco, Soul of Sydney, Jackson Aces, Planet Trip Weekender, Sollyy, Bally Boy, Boomchild, and Global Sounds X Left Feels and many more hitting the stages at Church Street, Erby Place Block Party, Justice Precinct, Phillip Lane and Phillip Street.

And, if that’s not enough to satiate your craving for live music, the second weekend – occurring the 25th through 27th of March – sees yet another stage join the line-up with live music happening at the Eat Street Rooftop. The final weekend of Paramatta Nights features Emma Donovan and The Putbacks, Northeast Party House, NERVE, Day1, Harvey Sutherland, Rops, Kobie Dee, Mulalo, Maggie Tra, Snoee Badman, Pania, T Breezy, Walkerboy, Kinder, 1300, Korky Buchek, Jesswar, Rissa, Chelsea Warner, Kymie, Gabby, and so much more.

Keen to get your live music on, see some of your favourites, and explore some new genres? The Paramatta Nigths festival is completely free, so mark your calendars, sort out the set times, and head along to some of the biggest nights Paramatta has to offer.

Paramatta Nights 2022

March 18th-27th

Church Street

Erby Place Block Party

Justice Precinct

Phillip Lane

Phillip Street

Eat Street Rooftop

Paramatta, NSW

More Info: Paramatta Nights

