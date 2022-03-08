Paramatta get ready, as Paramatta Nights is coming up quick with two weekends filled to the brim with local, interstate, and international acts.
Happening across the latter half of March, New South Wales has proudly brought back it’s Paramatta Nights festival, and the line-up is a mile long with over 120 acts, including talent from across Australia and the globe.
As one stage features the ever-energetic Pist Idiots with their two albums and charisma in tow, another will showcase ARIA-nominated soul-rhythm explosion Emma Donovan and The Putbacks with their penchant for captivating the audience, and yet another will present Jamaican reggae maestro Sister Nancy known to the world as the first female dancehall DJ with a commanding voice, and so much more set to hit the multiple stages set up around the city.
Beginning on the 18th of March, the heart of Paramatta will be bustling with a mix of live performances across five outdoor stages, exploring every genre under the sun, and it’s entirely free to attend.
Check out Paramatta Nights:
The first weekend across the 18th through 20th of March will see a brilliant combination of artists hitting the stage such as Sister Nancy, BLESSED, A. GIRL, Jaecy, Shantan Wantan Ichiban, Inner West Reggae Disco, Soul of Sydney, Jackson Aces, Planet Trip Weekender, Sollyy, Bally Boy, Boomchild, and Global Sounds X Left Feels and many more hitting the stages at Church Street, Erby Place Block Party, Justice Precinct, Phillip Lane and Phillip Street.
And, if that’s not enough to satiate your craving for live music, the second weekend – occurring the 25th through 27th of March – sees yet another stage join the line-up with live music happening at the Eat Street Rooftop. The final weekend of Paramatta Nights features Emma Donovan and The Putbacks, Northeast Party House, NERVE, Day1, Harvey Sutherland, Rops, Kobie Dee, Mulalo, Maggie Tra, Snoee Badman, Pania, T Breezy, Walkerboy, Kinder, 1300, Korky Buchek, Jesswar, Rissa, Chelsea Warner, Kymie, Gabby, and so much more.
Keen to get your live music on, see some of your favourites, and explore some new genres? The Paramatta Nigths festival is completely free, so mark your calendars, sort out the set times, and head along to some of the biggest nights Paramatta has to offer.
Paramatta Nights 2022
March 18th-27th
Church Street
Erby Place Block Party
Justice Precinct
Phillip Lane
Phillip Street
Eat Street Rooftop
Paramatta, NSW
More Info: Paramatta Nights
Sister Nancy
Legal Shot Sound
Northeast Party House
Emma Donovan and The Putbacks
Pist Idiots
Harvey Sutherland
Day1
Jesswar
BLESSED
The Area Movement
Nerve
Ausecuma Beats
Music In Exile
Planet Trip
Kinder
Rops
Soul of Sydney
Jaecy
Trackwork
Mason Dane
Bally Boy
Gang of Brothers
Off The Radar DJs
Inner West Reggae Disco Machine
A.GIRL
Shantan Wantan Ichiban
Anno
Snoee Badman
Emelyne
Babyface Mal
Shely210
1300
Korky Buchek
Glo
Bow and Arrow
Maggie Tra
Afrobrasiliana DJs
Daniel Lupica
Deepa
Civic
Evie J Willie
Moussa Diakite
Loose Fit
Flowertruck
Bored Shorts
Rissa
Gabby
Bateria 61
Grupo De Samba
Unidos De Sydney
101 Doll Squadron
Jazmine Nikitta
CMJ
T Breezy x Walkerboy
Bayang (Tha Bushranger)
VV
Utility
Kahukx
Unami & Swish Music
Mulalo
YourBoyMars
Moses With New Wave
MRVZ
Yung Ta
2 Turnt Official
Lekias x Bastafino
Sorensen
Pania
Ovo
3K
Kobie Dee
Say True God
Gheeplug
Gucci Dassy
Isaac Puerile
Boomchild
Jamaica Moana
Jake Kenji
Jking
Global Sounds x Left Feels
Aywy
Munasib
Jhassic
Ms Thandi
Melanie Horsnell
Neil Kumar
Sollyy
Levins
Yawdoesitall
MA Rated
Breakfast Road
Zion Garcia
Dylan Atlantis
Spvrrow
Boosie
Richie 1250
Kilimi
3urieb
Ibo Jah
Tess Morgan
Hornutopia
Canned Fruit
Une Music
Chatta Chat
Ceylon Sundown
Pras G
Sol
Stu Tyrell
Teresa Tan B2B Colin Ho As Lo Sai Sai Lo
Samira
Iihan Abdi
Bob Voyage
Billy Maree
Kedus
Infinite Skies
Icevena
Gailla
Zeadala
Wytchings
Chelsea Warner
S.C.U.M
Tanumi
Sevy
Reyanna Maria
King O.P.P.
Blush Opera
Donna Hewitt
Alana Blackburn & Alex Robson
Izzy La Mac