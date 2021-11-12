Revesby’s finest pub rockers Pist Idiots are hitting the wide-open road for an East Coast tour kicking off in January.

Pisties will kick things off at Hoey Moey in Coffs Harbour on Thursday, January 6th, before heading to Laurieton United Services Club on. Friday, January 7th, Cambridge Hotel in Newy on Saturday, January 8th, Shoalhaven Heads Bowling Club on Thursday, January 13th, The Marlin in Ulladulla on Friday, January 14th and finally Camden Sports Club in Camden on Saturday, January 15th.

“Been a bit but we’re back, a couple weekends in January to extend the Christmas festivities. We’re hitting north and south NSW, get in quick, we can’t wait to see you all xoxo,” the band shared in a statement.

The tour comes hot on the heels of the release of Pist Idiots red hot debut album, Idiocracy, which dropped on September 10th. Produced by Bad//Dreems’ Alex Cameron, and Chris Collins, the record is the crown jewel in the Pisties canon.

Tickets for all shows on the East Coast Tour are on sale now via Space 44, you can find all the relevant information below.

Pist Idiots

East Coast Tour

January 2022

Tickets available now via Space 44



Thursday, January 6th

Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour

Friday, January 7th

Laurieton United Services Club

Saturday, January 8th

Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Thursday, January 13th

Shoalhaven Heads Bowling Club

Friday, January 15th

The Marlin, Ulladulla

Saturday, January 15th

Camden Sports Club, Camden