Beloved Sydney pub-rock ratbags Pist Idiots have unveiled their blistering new single, ‘Street Fighter.’

It marks the first release we’ve heard from Pisty’s in 2020, and god, we’ve missed em. ‘Street Fighter’ is another fired-up slice of raucous punk goodness. The kind of track that has us yearning to sink a coupla cold hard schooners and sweat it out with our nearest and dearest at a dark and dank venue. They’ve never sounded better.

“We’re excited to be coming back & playing a hometown show in Sydney. We’re back, we’re electric, we’re badder than ever,” shared Pist Idiots in a statement. “Recollections from getting public transport on the airport line. An ode to the twiggy foot soldiers of the train system.”

The track arrives with a Josh Simpson-directed music video that harks back to the glory days of Heatmiser and that iconic Fatboy Slim video. It’s a real delight, check it out below.

To celebrate the release of ‘Street Fighter’ Pist Idiots will play a triumphant hometown show at Sydney’s Factory Theatre on Thursday, December 17th.

In typically chaotic form, Pisty's have enlisted the help of Pro Wrestling Australia to provide pre-show entertainment. Fans will be treated to live wrestling matches in a full-sized in The Factory Beer Garden. We truly can't think of a more perfect way to spend a Thursday afternoon. Watching a coupla pro wrestlers flog the shit out of each other and then backing it up with a performance

‘Street Fighter’ marks the first new music we’ve heard from Pist Idiots since the release of their face-melting EP, Ticker, that dropped last year.

Pist Idiots

‘Street Fighter’ Single Launch Show

The Factory Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, December 17th.

Tickets