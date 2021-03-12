Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Australia’s beloved rock dogs Pist Idiots have returned with a stonking new single and film clip, ‘Juliette.’

‘Juliette’ is everything you want out of a Pisties track, a jangly, slacker anthem that oozes with their effortless Australiana charisma. Though we’ve been given a rare glimpse at the Idiots softer side, ‘Juliette’ is all about sweet, sweet romance baby. The kind of observational musing on love that harks back to The Go-Betweens. It’s gorgeous stuff.

“Essentially, it’s the classic Romeo/Juliette song—one that’s been done a million times over. But it’s our take,” says the band’s frontman Jack Sniff. “It just seemed like a fun song from the get go.”

The track arrives with a music video show inside a beloved Chinese restaurant in Cronulla. The band rip through the track in the company of an audience that couldn’t be less enthused. Bottles are thrown, abuse is hurled, it’s all brilliant fun. Check it out below.

Check out ‘Juliette’ by Pist Idiots:

‘Juliette’ is the first track we’ve heard from Pist Idiots this year. It follows the release of 2020’s ripper punk cut ‘Street Fighter’.

In other news, Pist Idiots recently earned kudos from the The Offspring’s iconic guitarist, Noodles.

“I love finding new (to me) music,” the 57-year-old shared on Twitter alongside a clip of the band’s ‘Street Fighter’ single. “A friend turned me on to these guys last week & I can’t get enough. Plus @PistIdiots is just a great name.”

Everything’s coming up Pisties.