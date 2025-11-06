Alt-rock icons the Pixies are kicking off their unique Australian and New Zealand tour tomorrow night (November 8th) with a two-night concert format.

The Boston-formed four-piece, now comprising Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering and new bassist Emma Richardson, will perform two shows in each city across their November tour.

The first night will see the band play Bossanova (1990) and Trompe le Monde (1991) in full, giving long time fans a chance to experience those albums as complete live works, while the second night will take a looser approach, drawing from their entire back catalogue, including 2024’s The Night the Zombies Came, their first album with Richardson on bass.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, co-founder and lead guitarist Joey Santiago said the concept felt like the right way to honour the band’s legacy, while keeping things creatively fresh. With each night offering different setlists and experiences, attending both shows has become a must for some fans.

“Yeah, we do know some people have gone to back-to-back shows. If they’re down the front and have purple hair, we’ll recognise them,” Santiago admitted. “This one fella – I think he’s going to Japan, he might even be there [in Australia]. He’s a cyclist and he goes to our shows, so I see him go back-to-back.”

He also revealed that while the band has been eager to test new songs live, they’ve grown cautious about playing unreleased material in an era of shared and widely criticised concert footage.

“It’s like it’s too risky for us to test out the new songs like we used to back in the day, and see how it works out,” he said. “But, you know, it’s up to us to be brave and just do it.”

The Pixies’ Australian and New Zealand tour is running from November 8th-27th, with shows across Fremantle, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Auckland, and Wellington. Ticket information is available via livenation.com.au & livenation.co.nz

Pixies 2025 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Saturday, November 8th

Fremantle Prison, Fremantle WA

Sunday, November 9th

Fremantle Prison, Fremantle WA

Thursday, November 13th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Friday, November 14th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Sunday, November 16th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Monday, November 17th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, November 19th

Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, November 20th

Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, November 23rd

Town Hall, Auckland NZ

Monday, November 24th

Town Hall, Auckland NZ

Wednesday, November 26th

St James Theatre, Wellington NZ

Thursday, November 27th

St James Theatre, Wellington NZ