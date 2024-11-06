Fresh off the release of their latest album The Night the Zombies Came, Pixies are returning to Australia for two exclusive sideshows alongside their upcoming tour with Pearl Jam.

Fans can catch the iconic band at The Croxton in Melbourne on Friday, November 15th, and Liberty Hall in Sydney on Wednesday, November 20th. Special guest The Belair Lip Bombs will open for the band.

Pixies’ 2022 Australian shows sold out in record time, including their unforgettable gigs at Melbourne’s Forum and Sydney’s Opera House Forecourt. This November, fans have a rare chance to experience Pixies in intimate settings.

Tickets for the sideshows go on sale this Friday, November 8, at 10 a.m., but My Live Nation members can access an exclusive pre-sale starting Thursday, November 7, at 10 a.m., ending just before the public sale on Friday morning.

With The Night the Zombies Came, Pixies have proven they’re still at the top of their game, 35 years since their iconic Doolittle album stormed the UK Top Ten and 20 years since they reformed to massive acclaim at Coachella. As they prepare for these special Australian dates, fans can look forward to a setlist that honours their legendary back catalogue and explores their recent creative “purple patch.”

Back in July, Pixies released their double A-sided single featuring the tracks “You’re So Impatient” and a gloomy rendition of “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)”.

The release is the first since bassist Emma Richardson joined the band, taking over from Paz Lenchantin earlier this year.

“You’re So Impatient” is a brisk meditation on anxiety, clocking in at just under two minutes. The track features a notable drumming pace by David Lovering, allowing frontman Black Francis to deliver the catchy chorus, “You’re so impatient/You finish it and then you start,” with ample room for Joey Santiago’s guitar solo to take centre stage. Francis described the track as a “slightly comedic suburban culture moment,” set against the backdrop of a mall, which he sees as both crass and an ideal setting for a zombie rock ‘n’ roll horror movie. On the flip side, “Que Sera, Sera” presents a stark contrast with its melancholic adaptation of Doris Day’s optimistic classic. The Pixies’ version extends the track to three minutes, with Francis and Richardson’s laconic vocal delivery painting a picture far from the original’s cheerful disposition. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 8th, at 10 a.m. AEDT via Live Nation and Pixies Music.

Pixies – 2024 Australian Sideshows with The Belair Lip Bombs

Presented by Live Nation

General tickets on sale from 10am on Friday, November 8th

For complete tour and ticket information, head to: livenation.com.au

Friday, November 15th

The Croxton, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, November 20th

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW