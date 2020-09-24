Pixies are back with a new single titled ‘Hear Me Out’ and the music video is something to behold.

COVID-19 may have caused the alt-rock icons to scrap some big touring plans in 2020 but the band haven’t been twiddling their thumbs in iso as they’ve just released their first new banger of the year.

Recorded during the sessions for their 2019 album Beneath The Eyrie, ‘Hear Me Out’ will be released alongside a cover of T-Rex’s ‘Mambo Sun’ on a 12″ vinyl on Friday, October 16th.

The song itself is pretty textbook Pixies (meaning that it’s pretty great) that sees the spotlight shine on bassist/vocalist Paz Lenchantin as not only does she handle primary vocal duties on ‘Hear Me Out’, she also co-produced and stars in the music video.

And what a music video it is.

Filmed in Taos, New Mexico and co-starring Henry Hopper, the video is something of a surrealist Western comprised of people being creative, whether it’s filming something on a camera or paint, all of which is packed into three eye-catching minutes.

Talking about ‘Hear Me Out’, Lenchantin says:

“‘Hear Me Out’ is about things not turning out the way we hoped, but knowing that it’s going to be ok regardless. Black [Francis] started the melody phrases on an old organ.

“I loved it right away, so he asked me to take a pass at the lyrics. The song has an evocative melody that inspired the lyrics to come out straight away.”

Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago also added his two cents to how the single came about: “Paz sounds like she’s talking to a guy with deaf ears. I did a western-style riff at the end of verses, which was like giving her a gun so the dude would pay attention.”

Check out ‘Hear Me Out’ by Pixies: