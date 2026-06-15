Plain White T’s have announced an Australia tour.

The pop-rock favourites, who released one of the defining anthems of the 2000s with “Hey There Delilah”, have announced shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide, all taking place this October (see full dates below).

The four-date run marks the US band’s first headline shows on these shores. They’ll be joined by local pop-punk outfit Teenage Joans at all shows.

The Plain White T’s released “Hey There Delilah” in May 2005, and their biggest hit has endured over two decades on.

A new wave of Australian fans discovered the song after it exposed on TikTok in recent months. The song even re-entered the ARIA Singles Chart at No. 87.

Plain White T’s last visited Australia last year, when they played shows with Yellowcard around the country. That was their first trip Down Under since Soundwave 2008.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Before arriving in Australia this time around, the band will spend time touring the US alongside Yellowcard and Nee Found Glory on the ‘Up Up Down Tour’, playing shows in 24 cities including Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Denver, and Boston. They’ll also make several festival appearances throughout the run.

Plain White T’s have still been releasing new music well into the 2020s. Their self-titled ninth studio album dropped in 2023, earning positive reviews from critics.

In a 3/5 review, Kerrang! wrote that the album “marks a return to the more stripped back, straightforward storytelling that made the band’s name,” with the review adding that this “may explain the album’s self-titled status.”

“Their authenticity and talent is undeniable. The record plays through excellently,” When the Horn Blows wrote in its own review.

Plain White T’s 2026 Australian Tour

Supported by Teenage Joans

Ticket information available here

Tuesday, October 27th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, October 29th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, October 31st

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 1st

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA