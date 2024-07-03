Platonic Sex, Brisbane’s queer alternative rock rebels, craft sharp, guitar-driven tunes.

Their latest single, “Hanging Out the Window”, released in May, was mixed by Simon Lam (known for his work with Charli XCX, Cub Sport). Drawing inspiration from Adrienne Lenker and Indigo De Souza, the song is all about feeling lost stirred by a summer storm.

Vocalist Bridget shares, “Last year, I read a book called ‘Sunbathing’ by Isobel Beech. I related to the narrator experiencing sad and grief-tinted memories while she was spending time in a beautiful place. We had a couple of really stormy nights in Brisbane and I was transported back to the feeling of being lost in an old relationship.”

“Hanging Out the Window” followed Platonic Sex’s striking trio of singles in 2023, “Bitch in the Heat”, “When I Come Home, I’ll Find a Hill to Die On”, and “Melon”.

Their 2022 debut EP Grip, meanwhile, earned them the title of triple j Unearthed Feature Artist and the Carol Lloyd Award at the 2023 Queensland Music Awards.

This year, Platonic Sex hit the road for their debut overseas tour, including UK shows and official slots at The Great Escape in Brighton.

They’ve shared stages with Angel Olsen, Jen Cloher, The Beths, TOPS, WAAX, and Body Type, and rocked festivals like Laneway Festival, St. Kilda Fest, and Mountain Goat Valley Crawl.

And you can catch them back home for a Brisbane show on July 13th at The Bearded Lady, supported by Worm Girlz, Gregory, and Fenrir (tickets here).

Read our chat with Platonic Sex guitarist and vocalist Jane as part of our Get to Know series below.

How did your artist name come about?

Let’s just say, we were all watching a lot of The L Word at the time.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Dear Grandma,

You probably won’t hear us on ABC Local Radio, but I would describe our songs as guitar-driven with wild drums. They’re meaningful, calm and sometimes chaotic. If you heard our singer’s voice – you’d be bragging to all of your Bridge friends about it.

Love, Jane.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

“Disappoint Another” is about someone living with the fear of disappointing their parents and the ‘what if’ of coming out and being queer.

“Devil’s Advocate” is about people who try to save face by playing ‘Devil’s Advocate’, particularly cis men whose opinions really don’t need the platform.

What do you love about your hometown?

Brisvegas! I could say the Story Bridge, New Farm Park at sunset, an Aperol Spritz on Howard Smith Wharves in the summer… but the thing I love most about this city is my friends and the music community! I love going to a gig and knowing I am going to run into mates and like-minded people. I love the support we all have for eachother. And I do love an Aperol Spritz on Howard Smith Wharves in the summer – sue me.

Career highlight so far?

A career highlight for me would be playing with The Beths. In 2018, “Lying in the Sun” was my summer anthem. In 2019, the night before my final uni assignment was due, I went to their concert with my friend Andy. Anytime there was a three-part harmony, or a guitar solo, anytime Liz Stokes was shredding we turned to each other and made our “so sick!” face.

I remember in 2020, when I was going through a break-up and lockdowns and just feeling super alone, I used to listen to “Jump Rope Gazers” on my drive to work every single day. When we got offered The Beths’ show I was beside myself. I AM A HUGE FAN. It was so nice to meet them, they were so lovely. During our set that night, I could see Liz watching us from side-stage and I was trying to act cool, but I was dying on the inside. It was also the first time I had seen them play since the pandemic, so it was a very special night.

Fave non-music hobby?

Calling my mum and asking her about use-by dates. I also enjoy using my Thermomix™️ and entering the Mater Prize Home lotteries. I dream about quitting my job and having the band move into my Prize Home. We would write and record music every day.

What’s on your dream rider?

My dream rider would be four massage tables lined up with four masseuses ready to give us a relaxing massage before our set.

Dream music collaboration?

Momma! I have spun Household Name an epic amount of times this year – no skips. I love the guitar lines, the harmonies, their songwriting. I am obsessed.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years I will be touring the world with Platonic Sex. We broke up but are now back together. JK JK! We will have released our second album and will be playing it at festivals around the world. KEXP will ask us to do a session. NME won’t shut up about us after our groundbreaking cover shoot for them.

We’ll start work on our third album with Alanis Morissette. Our Netflix biopic, Platonic Sex: More Than Sex, will be released. We will be so busy. I am stressed just thinking about it.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

“L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole. I gotta lot of love to give/sing to my friends.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

“If it’s over, let it go, and come tomorrow it will seem so yesterday” – Hilary Duff.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Coldplay – Parachutes (2000).