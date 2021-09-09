Britney Spears has gushed over Aussie MC Iggy Azalea while thanking her for her “kind words” amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

In a sweet Instagram post featuring throwback photos of the pair performing on tour, Britney expressed her gratitude towards Iggy for public support.

“Me and Iggy on stage 🎤💃🏼👯 !!!,” the ‘Toxic’ singer captioned the snap.

“It was so much fun working with such a strong, badass woman like her.”

Britney added: “I haven’t met her new baby [Onyx] but if she’s reading this God bless you and thank you for all your kind words 🌹🌹🌹 !!!! Pssss although the name of the song is Pretty Girls I think the concept is more like revenge of the NERDS 😂🤓 !!!!”

The lovefest between the two icons didn’t stop there, with Iggy also penning a heartfelt reply to Britney in the comments.

“I absolutely adore you more than words (and I still have the barbies you gave me 🥲💕),” the Mullumbimby-born MC wrote.

“Loving you always you brilliant, too-genius-for this-world-to-understand, kind-hearted, gracious & beautifully ethereal being. We are definitely two big ole goofballs in the best way possible 😆😝.”

The mutual support comes after Iggy came forward with claims in July about Jamie Spears and the experience she had while working with Britney Spears back in 2015.

The ‘Fancy’ hitmaker alleged that Britney was controlled over the smallest things, such as how much fizzy drink she was allowed to consume.

Iggy also shared how Jamie Spears pressured her into signing an NDA.

“It’s basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal,” Azalea began in the social media statement.

“During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behaviour Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up and tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.”

“I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even necessary?”

“Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our [Billboard Music Awards] performance when I was backstage in the dressing room and told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage,” she also said in the post.

However, it looks like Britney may soon see freedom from her 13-year conservatorship after it was revealed that Jamie had filed his petition to end the conservatorship with Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, September 7th.

“As Mr. Spears has said, again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” the document said.

“If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Tuesday’s filing references Britney Spears’ June 23rd court testament, acknowledging that the artist’s “impassioned plea” profoundly impacted the calls to end the conservatorship.

“I just want my life back,” Britney said at the time. “And it’s been 13 years and it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested.”

For more on this topic follow the Pop Observer.

Watch ‘Pretty Girls’ by Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea: