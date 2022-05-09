Playboi Carti is no stranger to leaks — there’s a whole Reddit thread dedicated to them — but a popular Twitter account just leaked what looks like an entire track.

From the tweet, it looks like the track will be called ‘Outside’ and runs for two minutes and 15 seconds — so it looks like it could be the whole thing.

It seems fans on Twitter are divided; some say the track is fire and they can’t wait for it to drop, but others say they can do better with miscellaneous items from the kitchen.

this is hard asf — Joshua Sleezy (@JoshuaSleezy) May 8, 2022

I could make a better song with pots & pans. — Reverse and Rewind. (@ReverseandRewi1) May 8, 2022

Last week, fans rushed to the stage of a Carti show at the Smoker’s Club Fest and broke the barricade in front, which led to the show being stopped.

In a video going around on Twitter, fans rushed towards the stage where Playboi Carti was performing and security guards attempted to disperse the crowd. No one was injured and no one was arrested, according to reports.

Playboi Carti fans trying to rush the stage at Smoker’s Club Fest pic.twitter.com/QoUtis4MMh — Aye Sincere 💖 (@Aye_Sincere) May 1, 2022

Carti’s performance was cut short after he performed two songs, but according to reports the show resumed once the local fire department assessed the situation and seemed the issue wasn’t a hazard to anyone’s safety.

Recently Carti spoke to XXL about his new album and why he chose to name it what he did.

“Music because that’s all it is at this point.”

As for the content in the upcoming album, Carti had many subjects in mind to cover. “Love. Sex. Drugs. Changes in my life,” he revealed. “I’ve been rapping about going to rehab. I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar. I want everybody to feel free. I want this album to make everyone feel free. I hope this album brings peace to the world, honestly.”

Check out the new Playboi Carti leak titled ‘Ouside’ here:

https://twitter.com/kurrco_/status/1523392892475125760?s=21&t=iO4hnSRywiAqLa8citPWQw