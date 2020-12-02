The Australian music industry and community of local musicians is undoubtedly in crisis mode at the moment, with the global pandemic that is COVID-19 causing events, tours, and festivals to be cancelled, and robbing artists, performers, and those in the creative industry of a dependable income.

While a number of initiatives have sprung up to help support artists in this current time, the most effective way to continue supporting creatives is to buy their music and merch, hold onto any postponed tour tickets, and above all, stream their music as often as possible.

Here’s a list we’ll regularly update with community radio music directors from around the country of Australian artists much loved and supported by community radio and its dedicated listeners. Their music has been a source of strength, inspiration and connection. Some of these tracks are new releases, and others from artists who would otherwise be traveling and touring at this time.

Sally Lewis of Melbourne’s SYN FM continues this series with Australian music available on Amrap’s AirIt service to help compile a playlist of the best Aussie tunes doing the rounds on community radio to show your support to. As Sally explains:

“As lockdown ends and restrictions ease in Melbourne, the music community is opening back up as venues and bands announce a return to live music. But with a long way to go until we’re running at full capacity, we can’t forget to continue supporting our local artists any which way we can. Grab those tickets, get that merch and buy their music if you’re able and give back to those who continuously provide so much to us and our city.

“Keep on supporting your local community radio stations too! While the live music stopped, the music in the airwaves kept us going. We can’t thank our broadcasters and community radio organisations enough for the work they’ve done in providing listeners with endless hours of music, news and entertainment. Legends.”

Check out Alice Skye’s ‘Stay In Bed’:

Alice Skye – ‘Stay In Bed’

‘Stay In Bed’ is a stunning guitar-led track that beautifully highlights the Wergaia/Wemba Wemba artist’s emotive and sincere storytelling and songwriting that never fails to impress.

Ausecuma Beats – ‘Cherie’

Taken from the band’s self-titled debut album, ‘Cherie’ is a masterpiece of percussive Afro-groove where you can hear every instrument shimmer, smash and shine both individually and harmoniously together.

Black Rock Band – ‘Modjarrkki’

If you’re in need of some fresh reggae-infused rock and blues, look no further than Jabiru in West Arnhem Land. Black Rock Band on ‘Modjarrkki’ groove and twist the balmiest of slick riffs.

Bones & Jones – ‘No More Worries (Oh Yeah)’

Kicking off their series of double-single drops in June 2020, the end of each month sees new music from Bones & Jones. ‘No More Worries (Oh Yeah)’ from their latest serving is a ripping psych-rock track dripped in woozy 60s charm.

Budjerah – ‘Missing You’

This phenomenal debut single from 18 year-old Budjerah Slabb will have you instantly swaying in your seat before you’re up on your feet finger clicking along to this seriously soulful pop groove. Budjerah’s vocals just glisten!

Check out Close Counters’ ‘Up & Out’:

Close Counters – ‘Up & Out’

The Melbourne-based duo are back with another dose of their infectious blend of house, neo-soul and disco. ‘Up & Out’ is a silkily synthified dance track with a peach fuzz bassline that’ll even give your goosebumps a buzz.

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – ‘Don’t Give Up On Me’

Combine the powerhouse voice of Emma Dovovan with the acclaimed rhythm combo The Putbacks and you get this jaw-dropping track (from the jaw-dropping album Crossover) that tells a deeply personal story told with vigorous soul and dynamic funk-forward blues.

Holly Hebe – ‘We Are Fine’

‘We Are Fine’ is a bittersweet tale on the hesitations of falling in love told by this 18-year-old singer, songwriter and producer who excellently melts dreamy synth-pop with catchy pop hooks.

June Jones – ‘Therapy’

Not much else to say other than this is just, stunning.

Market – ‘Potential (feat. Poppongene)’

Fellow Melburnian artists Market and Poppongene partner up on ‘Potential’ to bliss out on this hazy lo-fi pop track that swirls about in a scent of sweet rose.

Check out Mere Women’s ‘Romantic Notions’:

Mere Women – ‘Romantic Notions’

The Sydney four-piece here deliver their signature hypnotic post punk sound that takes a bite into the ‘Romantic Notions’ of obsessive love.

Nooky – ‘Always Was Always Will Be’

This latest cut from Nooky is straight f-i-r-e. A must listen for all hip-hop heads.

Ruby Gill – ‘Borderlines’

Sung in frustration and confusion, ‘Borderlines’ sees Gill open up about her experience floating on a bridging visa while living in Australia. It’s incredibly powerful listening and makes you think about the bureaucracies that direct and decide our fates for us.

Tamara & The Dreams – ‘Internet Song’

Tamara & The Dreams, led by Tamara Reichman, treat us to another slice of their whimsical indie pop. ‘Internet Song’ is a charming and catchy dual tribute and critique of the internet and living in virtual worlds.

Tennis Pagan – ‘Osmund’

Intrinsically mellow rhythms swallow you whole as you listen to this nourishing piece of ambient electronica from the Melbourne producer.

Check out our ever-growing playlist of community radio picks: