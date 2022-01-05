Please don’t ever mistake Jason Derulo for Usher: the R&B singer really didn’t take well to a man calling him Usher in an altercation on Tuesday morning.

As caught by TMZ, the fight occurred at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas. “Hey, Usher! Fuck you, bitch,” the man reportedly shouted at Derulo. The footage captures Derulo then fighting the man after the insult.

Addition footage posted to Instagram also shows the star being escorted out of the hotel in handcuffs in the aftermath of the scuffle after the police were called to the hotel in the early hours of the morning.

It’s unclear what initially sparked the fight between Derulo and the two men. Eyewitnesses said that they were passing each other on an escalator when words were shared. That’s when the man can be heard spouting his Usher insult, prompting Derulo to react immediately.

It’s unclear if Derulo will face any charges against him, while the possibility of a lawsuit also remains. TMZ also reports that the two men didn’t have to go to hospital for their injuries, although they were both spotted with blood on their faces.

Why was Derulo triggered by that comment so much? If I was him, I’d take it as a compliment being compared to Usher, one of the greatest R&B artists to ever do it.

Derulo hasn’t been busy on the music front in a long while. He last released an album all the way back in 2015 with Everything Is 4. It reached number four on the U.S. Billboard 200 and number 12 on the ARIA Album Chart. I’d take another 10 Jason Derulo albums if it meant he never takes on an acting role like Rum Tum Tugger in the cursed Cats film ever again though. The greater good.

