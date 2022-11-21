With the passing of Olivia Newton-John, P!nk shared her admiration for the Aussie by performing ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You,’ at the 2022 American Music Awards.

The tribute was simple and elegant, with P!nk standing centre stage and wowing the audience with her rendition. Accompanying the singer were images of Newton-John and fans swaying their arms behind her.

After a lengthy battle with cancer, Newton-John tragically passed away on the 8th of August, 2022.

“[Olivia Newton-John] was amazing,” said P!nk. “She had such a beautiful ethereal voice. She is a hard act to follow. She was a very kind, kind human being and I’m happy to be the one doing it.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

ARREPIARAM AÍ TAMBÉM? Trecho da performance de @Pink cantando ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ em tributo à Olivia Newton-John. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/klugTaD6NV — Info Pink Brasil (@infopinkbrasil) November 21, 2022

The Australian-British singer won ten American Music Awards throughout her career, earning her an iconic place within the history of the awards.

P!nk also performed her new number ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again,’ in preperation for her new album Trustfall.

After three years in the making, P!nk is gearing up fans for “one of the best albums [she’s] made in [her] life.”

Check out the reactions to P!nk’s tribute