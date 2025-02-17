Polaris have reflected on their recent support slot for Bring Me the Horizon in a new interview.

The metalcore titans last 24 months has featured lots of memorable tour dates, but none more so than their gig with Bring Me the Horizon in Mexico.

When speaking with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, however, Polaris’ vocalist Jamie Hails revealed just how close the band came to missing out on the biggest support slot of their career to date.

“We missed our flight for the very first time in Polaris touring history,” Hails explained. “Our plane leaving Sydney was delayed, and we arrived in Dallas five minutes too late to make our connection to Mexico City.”

A stressful scramble to make the show ensued. “We finally got to Mexico at 1am on the day of the show, running on barely any sleep, and it was straight into show mode. But once we hit the stage, all that stress just melted away. The energy from that crowd was unreal. We’ve never played a first-time show in a country to that many people before. It was absolutely worth all the chaos,” Hails told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

View this post on Instagram Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN A post shared by P O L A R I S (@polarisaus)

Elsewhere in the interview, Hails looked ahead with excitement to Knotfest Australia, noting how big the festival is for Australia’s heavy music scene.

“Having an event like Knotfest come to Australia is huge. It validates what we’ve been doing here for years and gives bands like us a platform to show the world what we can do,” Hails said.

That platform extends to fans as well. “I love being out in the crowd, just experiencing a festival like a fan would. Seeing the energy, the passion—it reminds me why we do this in the first place,” he adds.

Polaris will be one of the most unmissable bands at this year’s Knotfest Australia.

In a review of the final show of their massive regional tour last year, we had high praise for their performance. “It feels like one of Australia’s best heavy bands are in a good space, back enjoying what they do again, and doing it well,” we wrote.

Find out more information about Knotfest Australia here.