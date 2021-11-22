Police believe there may be a connection between the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph and a shooting in Convington, Tennessee that left one dead and one injured.

Two women were shot multiple times on Friday, November 12, in the area of South College Street and Church Avenue in Covington. One of the women, identified as Anita Wilson, died of her injuries.

Covington Police Department believes that the white Mercedes used as a getaway vehicle in the shooting of Dolph was also used in the shooting of the two women.

Young Dolph was shot and killed whilst placing an order at Makeda’s Butter Cookies in Memphis. He was 36 years old.

Days after, on Sunday, November 21st, police found the getaway car at the 1100 block of Bradley Street. CPD is working alongside the Memphis Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate further.

Police have not released any additional information at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.

Born in Chicago, Young Dolph grew up in Memphis and began cutting his teeth in the rap scene as he got older. “You’ve got a lot of different styles. But the thing is, it’s always been the same. Memphis, we’ve got our own flow,” Dolph previously told Rolling Stone.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“When you listen to it, it’s like you hear it in the rap game more than ever. The Memphis style, from the rapping to the beats, we created a lot of the sound that’s going on in today’s rap. Our flow, our whole delivery, everything, it’s just the style of Memphis.”

The rapper released several mixtapes in the early 2010s, before unveiling his debut record King of Memphis in 2016. He went on to release four more albums, 2017’s Bulletproof and Thinking Out Loud, 2018’s Role Model, and 2020’s Rich Slave, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. He has collaborated with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane.

Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thorton Jr., is a graduate of Hamilton High School in Memphis. The rapper made headlines last year after donating $25,000 to the school for new sports equipment and supplies. He is survived by two children.