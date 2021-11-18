The Memphis police have released surveillance footage of the two gunmen who allegedly shot and killed Young Dolph this week.

The young rapper was shot dead outside a local cookie store on Wednesday, November 17th. He was aged just 36.

The surveillance footage shows the two reported shooters, whose identities remain unknown. They wore masks and hoodies to hide their faces. One of the individuals had a Draco AK-47 pistol while the other used a handgun.

The two men immediately fled the shooting in a light coloured Mercedes and have yet to be found. As per the Associated Press, local police have launched an extensive manhunt to locate the two individuals. No information has yet been forthcoming regarding their identities or potential motives though.

FOX13 reporter Jeremy Pierre confirmed the factuality of the surveillance footage on social media. “These are pictures surfing the internet,” he stated on Twitter.

“I have gotten confirmation on the legitimacy of these photos from three separate law enforcement sources showing the gunmen responsible for killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph. In one photo you see the vehicle belonging to Young Dolph.”

Memphis police have raised concerns over a possible retaliatory attack. The city’s Police Chief Cerelyn CJ Davis encouraged residents to stay home in the aftermath of Young Dolph’s shooting on Wednesday night, warning a city-wide curfew might even be called for “in the case of acts of retribution.”

Officers even temporarily shut down a restaurant belonging to Yo Gotti, Young Dolph’s longtime rival.

Young Dolph was a rising star of Memphis hip hop. He released several mixtapes in the early 2010s, before unveiling his debut record King of Memphis in 2016. He went on to release four more albums, 2017’s Bulletproof and Thinking Out Loud, 2018’s Role Model, and 2020’s Rich Slave, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. He also collaborated with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane.

