To celebrate the release of their upcoming record Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell, Polish Club are putting on not one but two free shows next month.

The garage rock duo will play at Melbourne’s Leadbeater Hotel on Thursday, June 2nd, before a hometown show at Sydney’s Botany View Hotel on Sunday, June 5th. All songs from Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell will be played live, with most of them being performed for the first time.

Both shows are completely free, on a first come, first served basis. However, anyone who pre-orders Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell via the band’s official website and fills out an entry form in their order confirmation will be in with a chance of winning 1 of 15 double passes to either show.

The songs on Polish Club’s new record came to fruition during the sessions for the band’s third studio album Now We’re Cookin’, which reached number eight on the ARIA Albums Chart last year.

Having not been able to finish them at the time, Polish Club regrouped immediately after the release of that album and headed back into the studio, this time at Sydney’s Golden Retriever with long-time producer and bassist Wade Keighran, to put together Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell.

As well as being released digitally, the upcoming record will also be released as a limited edition 180-gram red & yellow vinyl, with a wider range of exclusive merchandise available here.

Polish Club’s Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell is out on Friday, June 10th via Island Records Australia.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.

Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell Tracklist

1. ‘Let’s Go!’

2. ‘Boys On Vacation’

3. ‘Bad Vibrations’

4. ‘Unstable’

5. ‘David’s Inferno’

6. ‘Time Crisis II’

7. ‘Like It Like That’

8. ‘Get It Right’

9. ‘End Of The World’

10. ‘¡Vamos!’

Polish Club Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell Live

Thursday, June 2nd

Leadbeater Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, June 5th

Botany View Hotel, Sydney, NSW