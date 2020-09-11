Sydney Duo, Polish Club, reinvents the Tik Tok hit ‘Say So’ by Doja Cat bringing out a new slow rock ballad on Triple j’s Like a Version.

Triple J’s Like a Version train has come through again, creating a new version of a massive hit.

Polish Club has reinvented the track by switching the disco-pop song into a smoother, mellow waltz. This new perspective puts the song in a more romantic and lyrically motivated place. Polish Club are not first time performers with Like a Version. Back in 2017, they performed Flume’s hit ‘Never be Like You’ in another breakdown rendition. The band has also recently performed in Isol-Aid.

In the behind the scene’s interview, John-Henry Pajak and David Novak discussed their decision in choosing Doja Cat’s ‘Say So’.

“Like last time [we did Like A Version], we kinda like finding a song that people are like, ‘that’s weird that they would have done that’ but bring out the kind of like niceness of a pop song that you probably won’t see in the regular production” Pajak explained.

“If you pay attention to the lyrics, which I rarely do in a party banger like that, I like the sentiment of ‘You want this ass? Grab it (in a consensual way)’, but it’s like, the anti-incel song.”

Obviously the two were both trying to reimagine and find the humour in playing this song in such a mellow fashion (don’t worry there’s a great cheeky climax too).

Polish Club also played their new song ‘Breakapart‘ which was released in 2019. The two have been hinting at a new album on their Instagram recently.

“I guess lockdown was good for writing for a lot of people and yeah, it gave us time to do another album.”

If their next album is anything as cool as this new cover of ‘Say So,’ it’ll be awesome. Check out their performance in Like a Version below.