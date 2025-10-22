Vader have announced they will embark on a headline tour of Australia in 2026.

The Polish death metal band will hit the country next April for shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Fans will be treated to Vader performing cuts from their fourth studio album, Litany, as well as third EP, Reign Forever World, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of both works.

Since forming in 1983, Vader have become one of Europe’s most famous death metal bands and have released 12 records and ten EP’s including the May-released Humanihility.

Early bird tickets go on sale from 10am AEDT on Friday, October 24th, before general public tickets open at 10am local time on Tuesday, October 28th.

For more details, including information on VIP meet and greets, click here, and check out all of the dates below.

VADER AUSTRALIA TOUR 2026

Thursday, April 16th

Crowbar, Sydney

Friday, April 17th

Crowbar, Brisbane

Saturday, April 18th

The Croxton, Melbourne