Pop Smoke’s mother has opened up about listening to her late son’s music, revealing that it’s been “easier” to hear his new posthumous album Faith.

The rapper – whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson – was shot and killed during a home invasion in February last year at just 20 years old.

Faith, which serves as his second posthumous album, was released last week and features contributions from the likes of Kanye West, Dua Lipa, Pusha T and 21 Savage.

In an interview on the Power 105.1 radio station (via NME), Pop Smoke’s mother Audrey Jackson said it was “easier” to listen to the record and that she hadn’t been able to listen to his first posthumous release Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon yet.

“He does sound different on this, his sound, his style – it’s different,” she said.

Jackson continued on to explain she is “grateful” that the four people suspected of being responsible for his death have been arrested.

“They’re off the streets, they’ve been caught…they need to serve some time. Throwing them under the jail isn’t going to bring him back, taking their lives isn’t going to bring him back but as long as there’s a real consequence,” she said.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The rapper’s brother Obasi, who was also interviewed on the program, said he believes that his brother’s killers “deserve the ultimate penalty” because they “didn’t have to do what they did.”

In other news, Migos’ Quavos recently revealed that he intends to finish the collaborations he was working on with Pop Smoke prior to his death.

“He was a very quick learner who always wanted to learn and soak it up,” he told NME.

He continued: “We developed a good bond. We were meant to do an album together called ‘Huncho and The Woo’”.

“We’re still going to use [those songs] and drop them… we had started working on it in London with DJ Mustard.”

You can read more about this topic over at the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘What You Know Bout Love’ by Pop Smoke: