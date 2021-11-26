Pop star and former I’m a Celebrity… Australia contestant Tiffany has apologised for lashing out at fans in Melbourne, Florida on Sunday night.

The 1980’s ‘one hit wonder’ said she had a “panic attack” on stage and is “horrified” by her ensuing antics.

She was filmed verbally abusing the crowd part way through performing her 1987 hit, ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ at the final show of her recent US tour.

Watch pop singer Tiffany abuse fans at show:

“Fuck you guys!” she ranted.

“This is my hit! I’m gonna sing it right!”

Tiffany launched into the chorus after the tirade, singing loud and completely off-key.

In a two-minute video posted to Instagram yesterday, the singer claimed the reason for her meltdown was a panic attack brought on because she began to lose her voice.

“I had no clue I had a vocal problem. I’m not sick. I got up there [on stage] and it just wasn’t there, and it literally freaked me out,” she said.

“I panicked. It’s not often I lose my voice. I got up there and just absolutely had a panic attack. I had a meltdown.”

She went on to apologise to fans who were the target of her tongue lashing.

“I want to say thank you to everybody who was at the show,” she said.

“I love you guys, and I’m sorry for any off-color things that I said. It’s definitely not the norm for me.”

Tiffany concluded the video by wishing fans a happy Thanksgiving, but not before getting emotional.

“I don’t want to get all cry-y… I’m vulnerable and I’m human,” she said.

“I’ve just been horrified the last couple of days because I’ve just not been in that situation.”

Followers from around the world flooded the comments section beneath the video with messages of support.

“As someone who suffers with severe anxiety & panic attacks, I completely understand! It’s scary & takes on forms of anger & lashing out,” one fan wrote.

“Girl we still love you ! Once a fan …. ALWAYS A FAN!!!” another commented.

Ironically, Tiffany’s hit song was… a cover. Of a 1967 original recording by Tommy James and the Shondells.

She was the first contestant voted off Australia’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2018.