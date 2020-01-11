Post-genre art and music visionary Poppy has released her boundlessly ambitious new album I Disagree (out now via Sumerian Records), alongside the brand new video for the new single and album highlight ‘Anything Like Me’.

I Disagree boasts a variegated nature which embodies “alternative” in the truest sense of the word, as Poppy bleeds the boundaries between pop, progressive, electronic, and metal, underpinned by unpredictable time signature shifts and indelible earworm vocal hooks.

The album marks a dynamic and deliberate shift for Poppy. Her quiet rise from incalculable phenomenon (with over half-a-billion views on YouTube) to unassuming paragon of high culture, high fashion, and high art has fuelled her metamorphosis to “Poppy Version X.” She explains that “in terms of doing what I wanted to in every element from start-to-finish, this feels like my first album. The narrative is really about destroying the things that try to destroy you.”

Poppy carefully constructed the sonic framework for this reinvention throughout 2019. Under the influence of everything from Madonna, Air, and Gary Numan to Nine Inch Nails and Marilyn Manson, she took the reins and built the album in an unfiltered and unfettered creative ecosystem of her own design, expanding the sonic palette with an arsenal of analog synths and sonic flourishes.

Watch the video for ‘Fill the Crown’ below.

The album’s release is soon to be followed by the massive 37 date (and counting) I Disagree Tour. The US leg kicks off on January 22 in San Francisco, and continues across the US throughout February before heading to the UK and Europe in March.

Cultural phenomenon and enigma Poppy has captivated listeners and viewers alike with her ethereal vocals and surreal, hyper-stylised aesthetic, amassing a huge cult following with internet-breaking YouTube uploads including 2.5 million+ YouTube subscribers, 897k Instagram followers and 560,000 monthly Spotify listeners.

Her full-length debut Poppy.Computer was featured in Rolling Stone’s 20 Best Pop Albums of 2017, while subsequent release Am I A Girl? (2018) saw Poppy collaborate with Diplo and Grimes on the genre-bending album. Poppy has since accompanied Bring Me The Horizon on an arena tour, performed at WWE: NXT and incited conversation at New York, Paris, and Milan Fashion Week appearances.

Watch the video for ‘Anything Like Me’ below