Billie Eilish set some tongues wagging after she shared some unsavoury opinions about porn last week. Now, a former porn star Randy Spears has weighed in, backing her claims.

Eilish opened up about having become addicted to porn as a child during an appearance on the Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM radio.

“I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was, like, 11,” she said.

“I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn,” the ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer added.

Eilish told Howard Stern that her porn habits had creating unrealistic sexual expectations for herself.

“The first few times I, you know, had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to,” she said.

Retired porn star Spears told TMZ that he agreed with Eilish’s views. During his time in the adult industry, Spears was hugely successful, starring in more than 1400 hardcore films from 1987, before hanging up his hat in 2011.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Billie has a lot of guts to come out and speak her mind on an issue like this. I applaud it,” he told TMZ.

“When we’re that young our brains don’t have the capacity to digest [hardcore porn]. Who in their right mind would want their seven-year-old to be watching some woman with seven guys? It’s pretty despicable stuff,” he added.

“If your brain is still growing and you have very little life experience and you’re trying to digest that and make sense of that I can see exactly how she could feel that way,” Spears concluded.

For more on this topic, check out the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Bad Guy’ by Billie Eilish: