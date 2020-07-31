Earlier this week, Lollapalooza announced the live-stream event of the year. The festival has curated four nights of programming airing exclusively on YouTube. Within the treasure trove of content ready for our consumption, was a welcomed reunion of 90s alt-rock legends Porno For Pyros.

The post-Jane’s Addiction band, fronted by Lolla founder Perry Farrell, cracked off a truly satisfying backyard performance — ripping through four beloved cuts. The performance featured a small section about how Mike Watt, who played bass with th eband from 1996-1997, initially joined up.

“We also filmed a little spiel after on how I came to help them in 1996,” Watt revealed to Brooklyn Vegan. “I did sixtythree gigs w/them in eleven months and got to record on two tunes for their second album.”

A Porno For Pyros reunion has been on the boil for a while. The band originally planned to reunite for Farrell’s truly insane Las Vegas show Kind Heaven. The $100 million event —which has been indefinitely postponed amid coronavirus— was set to feature holographic porn, VR pickpockets, and virtual wrestling monkeys.

Lolla2020 kicked off earlier today. The Thursday instalment boasts a bunch of redhot original performances, as well as performances pulled from the festival’s archives. Today’s program features performances from Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, Run The Jewels, Paul McCartney, Cypress Hill, Tom Morello and heaps more.

Lolla2020 starts tonight at 5pm CT, exclusively live on @YouTube! Check out the schedule and set your reminder: https://t.co/NcQzF30Ixu pic.twitter.com/xsau3hGGGo — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) July 30, 2020

Lollapalooza was forced to cancel the 2020 instalment of the festival due to coronavirus pandemic. Now organisers have found a way to satiate fans desire for live music with the Lolla 2020 livestream.

The event will air from July 30th to August, with over 150 performances for you to indulge in.

Check out Porno for Pyros perform at the Thursday instalment of Lolla2020: