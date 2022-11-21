Post Malone celebrated the end of his U.S. tour in style by casually spending half a million dollars on a pinky ring. At least it wasn’t a toe ring, I guess.

As per TMZ, the rapper got renowned jeweller Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers to craft the expensive pinky ring. Considering the ring contains 23 carats worth of diamonds, maybe $500,000 is a reasonable price after all.

The final piece also has a five carat Emerald cut centre stone, as well as another five carats of round diamonds surrounding it on the side, as well as 13 more one carat stones around the band. Extravagant.

Angel City Jewelers posted a video to Instagram last week showing Post looking rather happy with his new pinky ring, which the jeweler titled “Big Papa.”

Still, Post’s purchase will never be as flashy as the natural pink diamond Lil Uzi Vert once had installed in his own face, which reportedly cost an extortion $24 million.

Post and his new bling are about to head to Australia and New Zealand for a huge tour with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Beginning in Brisbane on January 29th, the iconic alternative rockers will then visit Sydney and Melbourne before concluding their tour in Perth on February 12th (see full dates below).

The rapper and singer recently released his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache, the record becoming his fourth top five charter in the U.S. in the process. Twelve Carat Toothache placed well around the world, including reaching number two on the ARIA Albums Chart.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Red Hot Chili Peppers & Post Malone 2023 Australian Tour

Sunday, January 29th

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, February 2nd

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, February 7th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, February 12th

Optus Stadium, Perth, WA