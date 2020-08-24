Post Malone has challenged Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt to a guitar battle of the ages.

The rapper took to Instagram to challenge Watt in a battle of the axes, showing off his riffing chops on a cover of Eric Johnson’s ‘Cliffs Of Dover’.

“Hi, my name is Austin Post and I’m better than Andrew Watt at the guitar,” Malone said in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @postmalone on Aug 20, 2020 at 2:34pm PDT

Watt, who produced Ozzy’s latest studio album, Ordinary Man, responded to the duel promptly.

“Well, well, well. Austin Post. If you didn’t think I had a rebuttal, let me just remind you of something I wrote not too long ago,” Watt said, before shredding the solo he penned from the Osbourne and Malone duet ‘Take What You Want’.

View this post on Instagram U ain’t shit @postmalone A post shared by WATT (@thisiswatt) on Aug 20, 2020 at 4:45pm PDT

In other news, a film set to chronicle the relationship of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne is officially in the works, according to the couples son, Jack Osbourne.

Jack Osbourne, whose production company is set to develop the film, has confirmed that it is in its “very, very early” stages.

“We have a writer,” Jack says. “We said to go from 1979 to 1996. I can’t say too much, but the film is an active development.”

“From what I understand, it’s about Sharon and I and our relationship,” Ozzy shared of the film. “It’s how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She’s my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her. We celebrated 38 years of marriage just recently.”

Check out Post Malone and Ozzy’s collaboration ‘Take What You Want’: