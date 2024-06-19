Post Malone has officially announced his sixth studio album, titled F-1 Trillion, set to release on August 16th.

The reveal was made through a striking billboard, and the artist shared the news with his fans via an Instagram post featuring the billboard image.

This album follows the success of his collaboration with Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”, which continues to dominate the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The announcement of F-1 Trillion comes after a series of notable appearances and performances by Malone, marking a significant phase in his career.

Sup motherfuckas…F-1 Trillion August 16th pic.twitter.com/MNEp8idYtt — Post Malone (@PostMalone) June 18, 2024

Notably, he performed the album’s second single, “Pour Me a Drink”, at the Spotify House during CMA Fest, alongside country music star Blake Shelton. Malone’s venture into the country genre was first hinted at with his surprise performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in April, followed by a memorable set at Stagecoach Festival where he performed country covers and was joined by Brad Paisley, Dwight Yokam, and Sara Evans.

Further establishing his presence in the country music scene, Malone performed at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards, where he honoured Dickey Betts with a cover of “Ramblin’ Man” alongside Reba McEntire. He also collaborated with Beyoncé on “Levii’s Jeans” from her country album Cowboy Carter.

Recently, Malone took the stage at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, bringing out Billy Strings to perform tracks from his earlier album Beerbongs & Bentleys. He also made a surprise appearance at Nashville’s Bluebird Café, performing alongside Lainey Wilson and Ashley Gorley.

Having previously visited Australia and New Zealand supporting the one and only Red Hot Chili Peppers back in early 2023, Malone returned for a headline Australian tour last November. Just before arriving Down Under, he also hopped over to perform a massive show in Auckland, New Zealand, and went viral for doing karaoke at a local Irish bar.