Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Post Malone has gifted a nice sturdy pair of custom crocs to students at his former high school, which is just swell.

He really is trying to be a decent guy is Malone. Perhaps owing to his slightly unfashionable persona, Malone has partnered with the similarly-maligned footwear Crocs in recent times. He’s just released, incredibly, his fifth collaboration with the iconic shoe.

The latest, the poetically-titled Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II, seems to be an instant hit. The shoes very quickly sold out in the U.S.

As per TMZ though, Malone wasn’t going to let a specific group of people be disappointed at missing out. He gave a pair of the special shoes to every student and faculty member at his old high school Grapevine High School in Grapevine, Texas.

A spreadsheet was supposedly passed around beforehand asking people to note their shoe size. Students probably suspected an ugly pair of cheap gym shoes were on their way but Malone just couldn’t have that.

The school’s delighted Principal Alex Fingers shared the news on social media. He posted pictures of some ecstatic students receiving their gift. He wrote: “Thank you @PostMalone for always giving back to your community! Your fellow @Grapevine_HS Mustangs are so proud of your success!”

Thank you @PostMalone for always giving back to your community! Your fellow @Grapevine_HS Mustangs are so proud of your success! #ThanksPosty #Posty pic.twitter.com/a71tqvEAAO — Alex Fingers (@AlexFingers7) December 8, 2020

The shoes went on sale today, December 10th, in Australia but, according to the official Crocs website, are already sold out.

With them retailing at a pricey $79.99, perhaps your best hope that talented singer in your Biology class grows up to be as successful and generous as Malone. That’d be nice.

The rapper has been relatively quiet this year aside from such acts of kindness. His biggest hit was as a featured artist on Justin Bieber’s single ‘Forever’, which placed only 24th in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Expect him to be busier in 2021, wearing a comfortable and supportive pair of Crocs of course.

Check out ‘Forever’ by Justin Bieber featuring Post Malone: