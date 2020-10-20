There’s more Rocker Miley to come! In a talk with Interview Magazine, Miley Cyrus has revealed that she’s working on a Metallica Cover Album.

Turns out, we haven’t seen the end of Rocker Miley yet, and what a blessing it is turning out to be. In her latest talk with Interview Magazine, Miley Cyrus has revealed that she’s working on a new Metallica cover album.

Speaking to Rick Owens, Cyrus, who’s surprised and excited everyone with her latest stint of rock covers, said: “We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album and I’m here working on that. We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited.”

While there are no more details available, fans are expecting to see an official cover of Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ on the album. Since covering the song at last year’s Glastonbury Festival — oh, how far away those times seem now — Cyrus has only grown her repository of covers.

This past year, she’s performed The Beatles’ ‘Help!’ and Blondie’s ‘Heart of Glass’. Over the weekend, as part of the #SaveOurStages Fest — which aims to help out independent venues facing business losses due to the ongoing pandemic — she delivered a stirring performance of The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ .

Earlier today, The Cranberries took to Twitter to leave a glowing review of her performance.

“We were delighted to hear of Miley Cyrus’ cover of ‘Zombie’ at the Whisky a Go Go #SOSFEST in LA at the weekend,” they said. “It’s one of the finest covers of the song that we’ve heard. We think Dolores would be very impressed!”

Needless to say, we can’t wait to see what Miley Cyrus has in store for us.

Check out Miley Cyrus covering ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries: