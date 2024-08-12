Post Malone has discussed the importance of his daughter in his life in a new interview.

The genre-hopping artist recently sat down with CBS Sunday Morning, and fatherhood was a hot topic of conversation.

“I’ve written a whole lot of songs [about her],” Post said about his daughter, whose name he has never publicly revealed.

According to the musician, fatherhood “changes your life in the best way ever. And the most beautiful thing is, she has a beautiful mom.”

Post even credited both his daughter and her mother for saving his life.

“Four years ago, I was on a rough path,” he said. “It was terrible… Getting up, having a good cry, drinking, and then going living your life, and then whenever you go lay down, drinking some more and having a good cry.”

Now on the other side of that rough patch, Post acknowledged that he needed to go through that time in his life to better understand himself. “I don’t feel like that anymore, and it’s the most amazing thing,” he said.

Post was promoting his new album, F-1 Trillion, which is set for release on Friday, August 16th.

The record, which finds Post turning towards country music, finds him collaborating with superstars of the genre, including Chris Stapleton and Dolly Parton. Post has previously collaborated with country artists such as Morgan Waller and Blake Shelton.

Elsewhere in the CBS Sunday Morning interview, Post discussed filming the music video for “Guy for That,” which features country artist Luke Combs.

Watch the full interview below.

Having previously visited Australia and New Zealand supporting the one and only Red Hot Chili Peppers back in early 2023, Malone returned for a headline Australian tour last November. Just before arriving Down Under, he also hopped over to perform a massive show in Auckland, New Zealand, and went viral for doing karaoke at a local Irish bar.