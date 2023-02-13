US Rapper Post Malone was denied entry to QT Perth’s rooftop bar on Saturday night because his tattoos didn’t adhere to the venue’s strict dress code.

“They turned me away for my tattoos… I’ve never really experienced anything like that,” the musician told West Australian while waiting to enter nearby venue 18 Knots rooftop bar.

The venue’s dress code prohibits “face, neck, and offensive tattoos”. The rapper has the majority of his body tattooed and sports a tattoo that reads ‘Always Tired’ under his eyes, as well as a barbed wire tatt across his hairline, two ace of spade cards on the his forehead and a sword on his cheek.

Post Malone, real name Austin Richard Post, has been touring Australia with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and played at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

The Perth show with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone was a history-making concert. Last year, a fan posted in the Red Hot Chili Peppers Facebook group: “I don’t know if Perth Australia knows this, but assuming no new shows are added or missed, Perth will have the extreme honour of hearing ‘Give it Away’ for the 1000th time live,” Lincoln Ciemny wrote last year. “To ME, this is a huge honour. No RHCP song has been played that many times.”

And, the band did indeed play ‘Give It Away’. They saved the best for last and played the Grammy-winning track as the second song in the encore, and played ‘Under The Bridge’ just before it.